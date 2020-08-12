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Troll Doll For Kids - Button Between Legs Makes Sex Noises - No Mention Of Button In The Box!!!
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76 views • August 12, 2020
Hasbro's Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll was pulled from shelves after a mother argued it encouraged pedophilia.
An online Change.org petition started by mom Jessica McManis shows photos of the Trolls doll with a button between its legs that emotes sexual noises when pressed.
"Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt.
"When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles," wrote McManis in the petition.
"This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores."
McManis linked the button and sounds to promoting pedophilia and for instilling children it's okay for others to touch them in private areas.
More info on link below :
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12334649/trolls-doll-pulled-child-grooming-sex-sound-button/
An online Change.org petition started by mom Jessica McManis shows photos of the Trolls doll with a button between its legs that emotes sexual noises when pressed.
"Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt.
"When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles," wrote McManis in the petition.
"This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores."
McManis linked the button and sounds to promoting pedophilia and for instilling children it's okay for others to touch them in private areas.
More info on link below :
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12334649/trolls-doll-pulled-child-grooming-sex-sound-button/
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