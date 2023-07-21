BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doyle Turner: Real Benefits of Carbon Capture without the Pipelines
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • July 21, 2023

Doyle Turner is an Iowan who says carbon capture pipelines are not necessary. He owns two companies dedicated to using captured carbon dioxide to create fuel and/or benefit industry in his home state. He spoke at the July rally “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption,” where he explained why pipelines will rob the state of a valuable commodity.

Keywords
iowafarmersthe new americancarbon capturerebecca terrell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy