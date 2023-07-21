Doyle Turner: Real Benefits of Carbon Capture without the Pipelines

Doyle Turner is an Iowan who says carbon capture pipelines are not necessary. He owns two companies dedicated to using captured carbon dioxide to create fuel and/or benefit industry in his home state. He spoke at the July rally “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption,” where he explained why pipelines will rob the state of a valuable commodity.
