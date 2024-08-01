BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World Is On The Brink of WWIII: RUSSIA won't let ISRAEL and the US to Destroy IRAN, & Here's WHY
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9978 followers
3
494 views • 9 months ago

On the night of July 31, 2024, in Tehran, a rocket attack was carried out on the headquarters of the leader of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh. As a result of this missile attack, Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards died on the spot. Even though the top military leadership of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has so far refused to comment on the elimination of the Hamas leader, Iranian officials said that it was the Israeli Air Force that was directly involved in this attack.................................................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelhamasismail haniyeh
