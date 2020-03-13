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Video: 911: The impossible Cell Phone calls & other Jewish lies & crimes
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64 views • March 13, 2020
I chat to Frederick C. Blackburn (also known as BlackBird9) who studied engineering and then became an electrical engineer and had a career in IT. He had a Top Secret clearance in the USA. He gave lectures to: Military and Naval Intelligence personnel as well as NSA, CIA and FBI personnel about cell phone and other technology.
We discuss his specialist knowledge with regard to cell phones and why the cell phone technology of 911 did not allow cell phone calls to be received from people in planes. On 911 there were between 15-40 alleged cell phone calls from people on aircraft before the planes crashed into the Twin Towers or elsewhere. Frederick explains why those phone calls were impossible. 911 changed his life because he realised immediately that the collapsing towers as well as the cell phone calls were utterly impossible.
He even told Military Intelligence people he was giving lectures to, that the cell phone calls were impossible. This caused consternation and it caused him to lose a 5 year contract he had of giving lectures to military/intelligence people. He was blacklisted and financially destroyed in the ensuing years.
We discuss his specialist knowledge with regard to cell phones and why the cell phone technology of 911 did not allow cell phone calls to be received from people in planes. On 911 there were between 15-40 alleged cell phone calls from people on aircraft before the planes crashed into the Twin Towers or elsewhere. Frederick explains why those phone calls were impossible. 911 changed his life because he realised immediately that the collapsing towers as well as the cell phone calls were utterly impossible.
He even told Military Intelligence people he was giving lectures to, that the cell phone calls were impossible. This caused consternation and it caused him to lose a 5 year contract he had of giving lectures to military/intelligence people. He was blacklisted and financially destroyed in the ensuing years.
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