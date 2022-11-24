Trump Takes On Republican Party in ‘Battle’ for America; DOJ Targeted in Upcoming Investigation

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads host Joshua Philipp

As Donald Trump announces his 2024 run for president of the United States, he has also said the GOP wins in the midterm elections are just the beginning of the battle. Taking place now is a contest of who represents the Republican Party, and which values the party will stand for.





Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced the launch of a special counsel to investigate Trump. And soon after, House Republicans announced they will form a committee to investigate the Department of Justice.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these topics and others, and answer questions from the audience.

