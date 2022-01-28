X22 REPORT - Message Received, New Narrative Coming, Think [MB]

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Message Received, New Narrative Coming, Think [MB]
The [DS] is panicking, they know they are losing and now they forced a SC Justice out. They accelerated their plan and it doesn't work they are done for. Senate was the key. Scavino sent a message, change of narrative coming, think MB. Will the new narrative bring in Obama into everything that is going on. It is starting to seem like it is. The [DS] is preparing to fight back.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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