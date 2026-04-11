He claims the US is currently sweeping the strait for mines - Iran says any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait will be dealt with severely & decisively

Trump on the Islamabad talks: "Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me."

He claims the US is currently sweeping the strait for mines laid by "water dropper" while his Vice President is currently in Pakistan negotiating.

"We're opening up the strait even though we don't use it, for other countries that are afraid, or weak, or cheap."

NATO, he says, was no help.

Adding:

A post on Truth Social can’t open the Strait of Hormuz"

Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security Committee of Iran's Parliament, says that only Iran can open the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding from earlier today, they may have turned around...:

CENTCOM announces US forces have begun mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, transited the strait today.

Underwater drones will join the clearance effort in coming days. The US is clearing the strait while negotiating, not waiting for a deal.

Adding:

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issues a statement strongly denying the claims about the passage of American vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

🔹 The IRGC states that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only granted to civilian vessels under specific conditions.

🔹 Iran's IRGC says the IRGC Navy has full authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz intelligently and any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait will be dealt with severely and decisively.

Adding:

Tasnim, citing an informed source:

Hours of stalemate in the Islamabad talks due to excessive American demands

Tasnim, citing an informed source: Hours of stalemate in the Islamabad talks due to excessive American demands.

More: The New York Times, citing a source: The tripartite negotiations are still ongoing until 2 a.m. in Islamabad. (it is now after 3:00 a.m.)

Adding: ❗️ A Tasnim News Agency correspondent is near the meeting site and says the final round of the meeting is coming to an end, but there is still no positive indication.

UPDATE: Extended for one day. - Tasnim News Agency.

- Extending was Pakistan's request, they did not agree , but Pakistan said, "Let's also give each other another chance."

Adding:

A large number of refueling aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport this Saturday.