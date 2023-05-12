Create New Account
It's Not This Cowboy's First Rodeo
62 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published a day ago

The Plum Creek Shooting Society cowboy action shooting club near Lockhart, Texas. This shootist has it all under control.

Just listen to those steel plates sing!

Video Source:

Plum Creek Shooting Society, Lockhart, Texas

Background theme music:

'Western Adventures' by David Fesliyan 

Fesliyan Studios

Video Re-work:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between the Plum Creek Shooting

Society or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


cl fri21:11

Keywords
cowboycowboy actionwestern actionsixgunsplum creek shooting society

