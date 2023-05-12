It's Not This Cowboy's First Rodeo

The Plum Creek Shooting Society cowboy action shooting club near Lockhart, Texas. This shootist has it all under control.



Just listen to those steel plates sing!

Video Source:

Plum Creek Shooting Society, Lockhart, Texas

Background theme music:

'Western Adventures' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Video Re-work:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between the Plum Creek Shooting

Society or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





cl fri21:11