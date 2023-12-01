‘Punch-drunk’: Joe Biden caught slurring names during Colorado address

Sky News James Morrow says US President Joe Biden seemed to get “punch-drunk” after he was spotted heavily slurring names and misreading the teleprompter. In a recent address in Colorado, Mr Biden highlighted significant investment in the expansion of renewable energy company Vistas. The President was seen visibly struggling to read the teleprompter and stumbling over his words during his speech. During the speech and in an attempt to reference Republican members of Congress, Biden called former president Donald Trump, “Congressman Trump”. “Win on points to the teleprompter, better luck next time Mr President.” Mr Morrow said.







