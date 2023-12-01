‘Punch-drunk’: Joe Biden caught slurring names during Colorado address

Sky News James Morrow says US President Joe Biden seemed to get “punch-drunk” after he was spotted heavily slurring names and misreading the teleprompter.
In a recent address in Colorado, Mr Biden highlighted significant investment in the expansion of renewable energy company Vistas.
The President was seen visibly struggling to read the teleprompter and stumbling over his words during his speech.
During the speech and in an attempt to reference Republican members of Congress, Biden called former president Donald Trump, “Congressman Trump”.
“Win on points to the teleprompter, better luck next time Mr President.” Mr Morrow said.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.