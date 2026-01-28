EXCLUSIVE: IRAN WAR & EPSTEIN! - Sean Stone Breaks Down International Coups & More!

Find Sean Stone's work HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with filmmaker Sean Stone about the massive shift in the world order as we see 2026 start off with coups in Venezuela as well as a move towards regime change in Iran at the behest of Israel.





So, what does Sean think of Israel, Iran's regime, the ousting of Nicolas Maduro and the massive trafficking ring that Epstein headed? You might be surprised!





Sean sees regime change in Iran as a good thing and doesn't mind Israel coexisting in the Middle East. In this video, we go back and forth over the potential of a new Iraq War, Israel's influence over geopolitics, the potential of a mass snowballing event in Iran and also, who does Epstein work for?





Sean recently came out with the film RFK: Legacy and had been putting out films for years following after his father Oliver Stone who famously made some very controversial films.





So, is there a Hollywood blacklist? Does he see it on the ground in Hollywood? Also, how much is film shifting away from Hollywood? We delve into this and more in this exclusive interview.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026