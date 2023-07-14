Create New Account
Τι είναι γυναίκα; _ Η επίμονη τεχνική διαστρέβλωσης της αλήθειας.. 💥
askitis
Η επίμονη τεχνική διαστρέβλωσης της αλήθειας για την επίτευξη των στόχων της σατανικής ελίτ..Κάθε παιδί που πείθουν ότι είναι τρανσέξουαλ και ότι έχει ανάγκη ιατρικής μετάβασης, τους αποφέρει 1,3 εκατομμύρια δολάρια!!!

ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ, ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗ ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΕ ΑΛΛΟ ΦΥΛΟ
Ο ΜΑΤ ΓΟΥΟΛΣ ΠΕΤΥΧΑΙΝΕΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΜΙΑ ΕΚΠΛΗΚΤΙΚΗ ΕΡΕΥΝΑ ΝΑ ΞΕΣΚΕΠΑΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΘΕΩΡΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΦΥΛΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΝ ΕΞΕΛΙΞΕΙ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ ΑΠΕΝΑΝΤΙ ΣΤΑ ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΝΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΔΥΣΗΣ. 
ΑΓΟΡΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΡΙΤΣΙΑ ΣΕ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ, ΣΕ ΤΡΥΦΕΡΗ ΗΛΙΚΙΑ ΣΠΡΩΧΝΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΤΟΧΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΚΡΩΤΗΡΙΑΣΜΟ, ΚΑΤΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΚΥΝΙΚΩΝ ΨΥΧΟΠΑΘΩΝ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ BIG PHARMA. 
Δείτε το άρθρο εδώ ...  https://nioland.substack.com/p/what-is-a-woman-gr-subs
