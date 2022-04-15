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An Attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through to Azovstal in Mariupol was Halted. 041522
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170 views • April 15, 2022
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers with equipment tried to break through to the Azovstal plant. Thanks to the competent actions of the allied forces, the Ukrainian column did not reach the goal
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