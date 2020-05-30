© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η γερόντισσα της “Κυράς των Αγγέλων”...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • May 30, 2020
Αφιέρωμα στην διορατική και προορατική γερόντισσα Αναστασία, την διωκόμενη ασκήτρια της Ιεράς Μονής “Η Κυρά των Αγγέλων” στη Λευκίμμη ΚΕΡΚΥΡΑΣ. Πολλά ήταν τα σημεία αγιότητας στη ζωή της ασκήτριας Αναστασίας. Η ζωή της ήταν αφιερωμένη στην προσευχή, στη νηστεία και στα έργα αγάπης. Ο Ρώσσος ιερομόναχος πατήρ Ιάκωβος με καταγωγή από το Βλαδιβοστόκ, πρώην μοναχός της Ιεράς Μονής Δοχειαρίου Αγίου Όρους και νύν μοναχός της Ιεράς Μονής “Η Κυρά των Αγγέλων”, ομιλεί για την ζωή της χαρισματικής γερόντισσας Αναστασίας, στην εκπομπή “Ραδιοπαραμυθία” του Ρ/Σ “Πειραϊκή Εκκλησία”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.