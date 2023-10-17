Create New Account
Russian Army Is Expanding Its Offensive Actions, Aiming At ODESSA┃NATO Totally Lost Hope For Success
The Prisoner
Against the background of these alarming signals for Kiev, President Zelensky urged the West not to reduce support for Ukraine because of the war in the Middle East. In order to somehow calm the Kiev authorities, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States is not going to leave Ukraine alone with Russia and that Washington will continue to provide military and material assistance to the Ukrainian army even despite the Israeli-Palestinian conflict..........

BORZZIKMAN

