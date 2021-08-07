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Q: Dark To Light
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2641 views • August 07, 2021
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
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Previous Updates:
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
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Q: August Is Traditionally A Really HOT Month! Divide They Try. Fail They Will! Information Warfare!
https://rumble.com/vkgj43-q-august-is-traditionally-a-really-hot-month-divide-they-try.-fail-they-wil.html
BREAKING! Wisconsin Launches Full Forensic Audit! GA & PA Next! Q: Did The Deep State Attempt To Assassinate Trump?
https://rumble.com/vkds83-wisconsin-launches-full-forensic-audit-ga-and-pa-next-q-did-the-ds-attempt-.html
Q+ Trump's Military Intelligence Election Sting! Scavino Drops Comms Decodes & Deltas! We Are Winning!
https://rumble.com/vkc3c5-q-trumps-military-intelligence-election-sting-scavino-drops-comms-decodes-a.html
Q's Plan From A to Z! The Basics 101: An Introduction to The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-time!
https://rumble.com/vk7srx-qs-plan-from-a-to-z-q-basics-101-introduction-to-the-great-military-intelli.html
Q: [D]eep State EXPOSED! Flynn: Georgia 10 TIMES Worse Than AZ! [D]eep Fried Fauci + EPIC Lin Wood!
https://rumble.com/vk4pee-q-deep-state-exposed-flynn-georgia-10-times-worse-than-az-deep-fried-fauci-.html
BREAKING! 45,000 Vaccine Deaths! Whistleblower Health Expert Testimony! People Need To Go To Jail!
https://rumble.com/vk28lt-breaking-45000-vaccine-deaths-whistleblower-expert-insider-testimony-people.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/
Q: August Is Traditionally A Really HOT Month! Divide They Try. Fail They Will! Information Warfare!
https://rumble.com/vkgj43-q-august-is-traditionally-a-really-hot-month-divide-they-try.-fail-they-wil.html
BREAKING! Wisconsin Launches Full Forensic Audit! GA & PA Next! Q: Did The Deep State Attempt To Assassinate Trump?
https://rumble.com/vkds83-wisconsin-launches-full-forensic-audit-ga-and-pa-next-q-did-the-ds-attempt-.html
Q+ Trump's Military Intelligence Election Sting! Scavino Drops Comms Decodes & Deltas! We Are Winning!
https://rumble.com/vkc3c5-q-trumps-military-intelligence-election-sting-scavino-drops-comms-decodes-a.html
Q's Plan From A to Z! The Basics 101: An Introduction to The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-time!
https://rumble.com/vk7srx-qs-plan-from-a-to-z-q-basics-101-introduction-to-the-great-military-intelli.html
Q: [D]eep State EXPOSED! Flynn: Georgia 10 TIMES Worse Than AZ! [D]eep Fried Fauci + EPIC Lin Wood!
https://rumble.com/vk4pee-q-deep-state-exposed-flynn-georgia-10-times-worse-than-az-deep-fried-fauci-.html
BREAKING! 45,000 Vaccine Deaths! Whistleblower Health Expert Testimony! People Need To Go To Jail!
https://rumble.com/vk28lt-breaking-45000-vaccine-deaths-whistleblower-expert-insider-testimony-people.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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