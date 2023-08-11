🌊 Discover Watersheds & Hydrology! 💧

🏞️ Dive into the World of Watersheds with Matthew Helmers, according to him watershed is a land area draining to a common point. In Iowa, we're part of the Mississippi River basin.🎙️ https://bit.ly/3OPgQBd
🌦️ Water's Journey: Rain to streams, Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico.
💧 Watershed Hydrology: Study of water movement on land. Rainfall paths, underground movement (tile drainage in Midwest).
🌱 Soil Connection: Water shaping landscapes.
📚 📚 Let's Learn Together: Unravel the science behind watersheds, hydrology, and the amazing journey of water! 💙
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.