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"...whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness." -Declaration of Independence
Over the past year, no less than 6 resolutions by three different House Representatives have been filed containing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden. They have all been languishing in committees. Co-sponsors to these resolutions range from 0 to 7. Why is no one getting behind any of them? It's because DC has become so corrupt that those representing the people are more interested in their party, power, money and control than upholding justice. So, what should be done about it? Thomas Jefferson gave us the response in the Declaration of Independence.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/why-have-these-articles-of-impeachment-gone-unsponsored-dc-is-a-crime-syndicate-video/
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