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On The Brink of World War III | Iben Thranholm and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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232 views • October 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3476/on-the-brink-of-world-war-iii-iben-thranholm-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3476-on-the-brink-of-world-war-iii-iben-thranholm-and-stefan-molyneux

The relationship between Vladimir Putin's Russia and the United States has been in the public spotlight throughout the U.S. Presidential election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has repeatedly blamed Russian involvement for many of her campaign blusters and her support of a Syrian no fly zone is a direct threat aimed at Vladimir Putin. Iben Thranholm joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the nature of the United States conflict with Russia and why we are on the brink of World War III.

Iben Thranholm is one of Denmark’s most widely read columnists and is a former editor and radio host at the Danish Broadcasting Corporation. Thranholm has traveled extensively in the Middle East, Italy, the United States and Russia to carry out research and interviews. She has been awarded for her investigative research into Danish media coverage of religious issues.

For more from Iben Thranholm, please go to:
https://www.rt.com/op-edge/authors/iben-thranholm/
http://russia-insider.com/en/users/iben-thranholm

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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stefan molyneuxworld warfreedomain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy