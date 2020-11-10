© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberal Party of Canada Anonymous Whistleblower Letter - Detention Camps - Released Oct. 9, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • November 10, 2020
Video created by the Thetrickyguys.com
Published Oct. 14th, 2020
DETAILED NEWS REPORT
====================
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/politician-raises-alarm-over-trudeau-govts-plan-to-build-covid-quarantine-isolation-camps?fbclid=IwAR2FG5_kA2GcAoPc1Jiz0QT5a9W29DcirLAxoQVbpoGylv7mdjt4J84eWf8
COPY OF ORIGINAL WHISTLEBLOWER EMAIL
====================================
Fw: LPC Strategic Committee Leak
Inbox
LPC leaker [email protected]
1:47 PM (7 hours ago)
‐‐‐‐‐ Original Message ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:38 PM, REMOVED REMOVED wrote:
Dear REMOVED,
I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO).
I need to start off by saying that I'm not happy doing this but I have to. As a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
- Transitioning of individuals into the universal basic income program. Expected mid Q2 2021.
- Projected supply chain break downs, inventory shortages, large economic instability. Expected late Q2 2021.
- Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways to establish travel checkpoints. Restrict travel and movement. Provide logistical support to the area.
Published Oct. 14th, 2020
DETAILED NEWS REPORT
====================
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/politician-raises-alarm-over-trudeau-govts-plan-to-build-covid-quarantine-isolation-camps?fbclid=IwAR2FG5_kA2GcAoPc1Jiz0QT5a9W29DcirLAxoQVbpoGylv7mdjt4J84eWf8
COPY OF ORIGINAL WHISTLEBLOWER EMAIL
====================================
Fw: LPC Strategic Committee Leak
Inbox
LPC leaker [email protected]
1:47 PM (7 hours ago)
‐‐‐‐‐ Original Message ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:38 PM, REMOVED REMOVED wrote:
Dear REMOVED,
I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO).
I need to start off by saying that I'm not happy doing this but I have to. As a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
- Transitioning of individuals into the universal basic income program. Expected mid Q2 2021.
- Projected supply chain break downs, inventory shortages, large economic instability. Expected late Q2 2021.
- Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways to establish travel checkpoints. Restrict travel and movement. Provide logistical support to the area.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.