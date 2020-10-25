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Old Rose: A Tribute to an Old-Fashioned Hue
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6 views • October 25, 2020
This video discusses the historical background of the hue, Ashes of Roses, also referred to as Old Rose. It includes a variety of well-known artists' works that display this unique color. I created this video as part of an assignment for a Color Foundations class that I took at the University of Wyoming as a requirement for my Bachelor of Arts degree in Art that I completed in Spring of 2020.
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