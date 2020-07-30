4 Ground Turkey Recipes For Weight Loss

1 Ground turkey and zuchini skillet 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 cup zucchini sliced

1 tsp olive oil

4 oz ground turkey

1 garlic clove minced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup yellow bel pepper

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp onion powder



Preparation



Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, garlic, yellow bell pepper then add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add the zucchini, tomatoes, and remaining spices and mix well. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes until zucchini is cooked, but still firm.



2 Ground turkey and red bean recipe 320 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cup red onion

1 garlic clove, crushed

1/8 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp dried oregano

4 oz lean ground turkey

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup canned red beans, rinsed and drained

1 tsp lemon juice

Ground black pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and saute 2 minutes. add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add tomatoes, and cover for 5 minutes. Add the beans and remaining spices and lemon juice and mix well. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes.



Garnish with cilantro before serving.



3 Ground turkey with green beans recipe 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



4 oz lean ground turkey

1 tsp olive oil

2 oz green beans, trimmed & cut into 1-inch pieces, boiled

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

2 oz chopped spinach

Salt and ground fresh black pepper

A pinch of crushed red pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and yellow bell pepper and saute 2 minutes. add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add spinach and cover until spinach wilts, 3 minutes. Add green beans and remaining spices and mix well. Cover and simmer on low heat for another 3 minutes.

Serve.





4 turkey lettuce wraps 120 calories (2 serving)



Ingredients



1 Tsp olive oil

4 oz lean ground turkey

1 garlic clove

1/8 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp paprika

1 tbsp tomato sauce

2 Iceberg or Romain lettuce leaves

2 tbsp diced tomatoes

2 tbsp diced red onion

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through. Add tomato sauce chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt and black pepper. Reduce to a simmer and cook about 5 minutes until sauce has reduced. Serve mixture over lettuce leaves, top with tomatoes, and red onion and parsley and serve.



enjoy!