"Financial Markets Are A Living, Working Crime Scene" | Bill Holter
Published 21 hours ago

OPEC nations have started to move away from the Dollar. Bill Holter says if OPEC stops trading in Dollars, the financial world as we know it blows up. Also, the banking system is in a precarious situation. The 2008 crisis never was fixed, but simply papered over, he says. How long can the system stay afloat? The system could completely shutdown at any time, he says.

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

1:30 US gold & silver

6:52 Junk silver

7:46 Platinum/Palladium

8:42 Gold vs silver

12:59 Manipulated data

14:10 Banking system

15:45 Brokerage accounts

18:51 Relocating

21:15 Gold & silver pricing

23:24 System shutdown

27:40 Holter's experience

31:45 The Great Taking

34:52 Bill Holter online

35:30 Miles Franklin

