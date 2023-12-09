"Financial Markets Are A Living, Working Crime Scene" | Bill Holter

OPEC nations have started to move away from the Dollar. Bill Holter says if OPEC stops trading in Dollars, the financial world as we know it blows up. Also, the banking system is in a precarious situation. The 2008 crisis never was fixed, but simply papered over, he says. How long can the system stay afloat? The system could completely shutdown at any time, he says.
Read and/or download The Great Taking, by David Rogers Webb, HERE:
Or Here:
https://peakprosperity.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/The-Great-Taking.-David-Rogers-Webb-1699078517.7043.pdf
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
1:30 US gold & silver
6:52 Junk silver
7:46 Platinum/Palladium
8:42 Gold vs silver
12:59 Manipulated data
14:10 Banking system
15:45 Brokerage accounts
18:51 Relocating
21:15 Gold & silver pricing
23:24 System shutdown
27:40 Holter's experience
31:45 The Great Taking
34:52 Bill Holter online
35:30 Miles Franklin
