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PROOF Trudeau aided the viral outbreak in Canada
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194 views • August 03, 2020
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BRUTAL: The Liberals GUTTED Canada’s Pandemic Warning System Before The CCP Virus Infiltrated. Now, The Auditor General Is Investigating
https://spencerfernando.com/2020/07/30/brutal-the-liberals-gutted-canadas-pandemic-warning-system-before-the-ccp-virus-infiltrated-now-the-auditor-general-is-investigating/
Day After Testimony, Trudeau Announces Plan To End CERB In Effort To Divert Attention
https://spencerfernando.com/2020/07/31/day-after-testimony-trudeau-announces-plan-to-end-cerb-in-effort-to-divert-attention/
BRUTAL: The Liberals GUTTED Canada’s Pandemic Warning System Before The CCP Virus Infiltrated. Now, The Auditor General Is Investigating
https://spencerfernando.com/2020/07/30/brutal-the-liberals-gutted-canadas-pandemic-warning-system-before-the-ccp-virus-infiltrated-now-the-auditor-general-is-investigating/
Day After Testimony, Trudeau Announces Plan To End CERB In Effort To Divert Attention
https://spencerfernando.com/2020/07/31/day-after-testimony-trudeau-announces-plan-to-end-cerb-in-effort-to-divert-attention/
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