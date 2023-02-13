Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer and Moderna Didn't Create Covid Vax, it was a Pentagon Project says Robert Kennedy Jr.
1933 views
channel image
The New American
Published a day ago |

We know the vaccine acts like a bio-weapon. The question is, who made the weapon. Everything points to America, even the Wuhan lab was funded by Fauci. Watch the video for more.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 

InfoWars.com - VIDEO: Senate Hearing Shown Evidence Covid Shot Causes 145% Increase In Death

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63e9a3ed3527cd2ea2a4802d

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccinepentagoncovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket