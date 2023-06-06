RFK Jr | The CIA killed his father when he was running for President in 1968

DC_Draino:
RFK recently went on a podcast with Mike Tyson where he explained that the CIA killed his father when he was running for President in 1968
Youtube just deleted this entire interview off its platform
You know what to do now with this clip @DC_Draino
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1665794643391397894?s=20
