🌟 Unveiling The Power Of Butyric Acid 🌿
Finding Genius Podcast
🌟 Did you know? Your gut microbiome produces a crucial substance called butyric acid! 🦠

Explore more about Butyric Acid with Dr. Leo Galland.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QJbvwK

🧈 Butyric acid, often nicknamed "butter," is crafted in your large intestine by a variety of helpful bacteria.

💪 About 70% of the energy needed for your cells comes from this fantastic acid. Plus, it's a superhero with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer powers!

Discover more about the wonders of your gut on our website. 🌐

gut healthmicrobiomebutyric acid

