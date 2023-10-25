Create New Account
John Solomon: The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications
GalacticStorm
Published Wednesday

The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications | The Steve Gruber Show


Several former and current staffers on the House oversight and judiciary committees say they've just received notification that their phone and email records were seized by the DOJ in 2017 in relation to Crossfire Hurricane.

Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3rfdcj-americas-voice-live-with-steve-gruber-10-24-23.html


Visit Steve's website: https://stevegruber.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevegrubershow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stevegrubershow

