John Solomon: The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications

The DOJ Subpoenaed House Communications | The Steve Gruber Show
Several former and current staffers on the House oversight and judiciary committees say they've just received notification that their phone and email records were seized by the DOJ in 2017 in relation to Crossfire Hurricane.
