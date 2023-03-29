⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (March 29, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (29 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment in the areas Sinkovka, Timkovka, Olshana, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Artemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 More than 35 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one MT-12 anti-tank gun were neutralised. Moreover, an ammunition depot was annihilated close to Staritsa (Kharkov region).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, complex fire attack and actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated up to 310 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, nine armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and two Msta-B howitzers.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralised over 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 87 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 118 areas.





◽️ A communication station of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated near Semenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, four AFU command posts were annihilated close to Orlyanka (Kharkov region), Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoberislav (Kherson region).





💥 Eight Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian Air Defence systems and small arms close to Chernopopovka, Kovalevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Zeleny Gai, Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Removka (Zaporozhye region). In addition, six HIMARS MLRS projectiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.





📊 In total, 404 airplanes and 226 helicopters, 3,620 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,456 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,074 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,456 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,177 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.