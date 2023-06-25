CANADIAN ORGAN HARVESTING INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - "MAID" PART ONE

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EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLING OF THE POOR FOR GLOBALIST PROFIT
Liberal euthanasia laws make Canada the world leader in organs harvested from assisted-suicide victims
https://tinyurl.com/mvm393rt
Graph source - DAILY MAIL U.K. - https://tinyurl.com/23v66535
Mirrored - Remarque88