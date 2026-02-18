DO YOU TRULY WANT TO CHANGE THIS WORLD HERE IS HOW TO START!

OUR LIFEWAVE AFFILIATE LINK- http://lifewave.com/MichaelLazaro AMAZING NEW TECHNOLOGY!





About US

We are Master Healers and Reiki Master Teachers with over 30 years of dedicated practice in the healing arts. Our work blends ancient wisdom with modern understanding, offering a truly holistic approach to body, mind, and spirit transformation.





With more than three decades of Qigong practice and thousands of healing sessions conducted worldwide, we specialize in distance healing, intuitive guidance, and life coaching. Our background includes extensive training in personal fitness and sports nutrition, allowing us to support clients not only energetically, but physically and functionally as well.





With advanced study and hands-on experience in craniosacral therapy, polarity therapy, biofield tuning, meditation, and yoga. These modalities form a multidimensional toolkit that helps release stored trauma, restore nervous system balance, and activate the body’s natural capacity for self-healing.





As modern-day shamans, channels, and intuitive empaths, we bring a grounded yet deeply spiritual presence to every session. Our work is rooted in the understanding that true healing requires harmony between the physical body, emotional body, mental clarity, and spiritual alignment.





Our mission is simple:

To guide others into their highest potential by awakening their inner wisdom, expanding their energetic capacity, and reconnecting them to their own inherent power.





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected] OR

[email protected]





We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.





​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.





Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.





​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.





Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.





We look forward to working with you!





Namaste!