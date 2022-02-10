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Bigtree Challenges Rogan: "Host the Debate" from TheHighwire.com
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322 views • February 10, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/bigtree-challenges-rogan-host-the-debate/
@DelBigtree’s message to @JoeRogan; ‘There’s no one better to host THE Covid Debate than you.’ The @HighWireTalk host Challenges Rogan to hold the debate the world is desperate to see.
POSTED: February 9, 2022
@DelBigtree’s message to @JoeRogan; ‘There’s no one better to host THE Covid Debate than you.’ The @HighWireTalk host Challenges Rogan to hold the debate the world is desperate to see.
POSTED: February 9, 2022
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