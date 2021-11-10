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General Flynn says that the Travis Scott concert felt demonic:
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82 views • November 10, 2021
“This is a good vs. evil world that we live in. I mean human nature is like this and I saw some clips of that concert - and in fact, now we know from the sheriff’s in Houston, they actually talked to his organizers about their security issues because he’s done this before. So yes, it feels demonic...”
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