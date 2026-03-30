WHAT MANNER OF SPIRIT HAVE YOU? ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 29 2026

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1) Do I Really Want To Help People? Look Past the Physical, and Into the Spirit. 2) Do I Recognize That Perfection Is a Person? That Is the Lord Jesus Christ. 3) What Is My Real Motive? Give Your Life To God. 4) Is He Really Everything, and Me Nothing? Without Him, We Can Do Nothing. 5) Do You Still Trust Your Ability To Search Your Own Heart? You Will Slide Into Sin and Fall.