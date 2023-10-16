Henry or Henrietta? | 30 Days of Fall | Day 3

Fall is a busy time of year for people to rehome / sell / butcher chickens, especially Roosters, so they don’t have to feed them all Winter. Me, I’m busy collecting what people are giving away and hatching even more.😃 Chicken math is happily at work here cuz roosters don’t count in your total number of birds, nor do chicks or eggs in an incubator. 😉

The top question on everyones mind regarding their young birds is— Are you a rooster or hen? Here is my method for determining the gender of a chicken.

