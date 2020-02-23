Bill Gates admits: Vaccines are used to depopulate!!

Bill Gates quote "... The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's heading up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services (abortions), we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent ..."In this video, you will see the footage of Bill Gates admitting that vaccines are being (and will be) used in depopulation. You will also see excerpts of Amightywind Prophecies from ABBA YAHUVEH (Father GOD Almighty), YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ) & the RUACH Ha KODESH (Holy Spirit) spoken through Prophet Elisabeth Elijah, where YAH/GOD warns of not only danger of vaccines, but also danger of cloning and mind control and poisons in our food, air and water.Time is short so if you haven't accepted YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST as your Saviour tomorrow may be too late. Please follow this youtube link to the Salvation Prayer:Full prophecies, dreams and revelations can be found at:www.amightywind.comIf you want to contact the Prophet write YAHSLadyinred on youtubeBoth the AMW Crest / Seal and picture of Prophet Elisabeth are copyright to be used only with YAHSLadyinred permission or write her at www.amightywind.comAll Praise Honour & Glory to our ABBA YAHUVEH, SAVIOUR YAHUSHUA & our precious IMMAYAH, MOMMA WISDOM!!!