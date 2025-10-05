BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Body is Comprised of 102 Minerals and Sea Moss has 99 of Them!
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
265 views • 2 days ago

:::: eat also real pure honey for enzymes to boost organs, and many more benefits ,,,the nutrients in sea moss are:

Vitamin B2

Calcium

Iodine

Potassium

Sodium

Magnesium

Zinc

May prevent Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common degenerative disease in older adults. It causes tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement, and there is no cure. But early research shows that sea moss may be able to slow the worsening of the disease.

In a study done with worms, extract from sea moss was shown to reduce stiffness and slowness of movement. This could mean promising things for people with Parkinson’s. But more research is needed to see if sea moss has the same effect on humans that it has on worms. 

May improve the immune system

Early studies suggest that sea moss can boost the immune system and may even protect the body from contracting salmonella. 

One study showed that sea moss can stop the growth of S. enteritidis, the bacteria that causes salmonella in humans. But this is a very early study, and the effect has not been reproduced in animals or humans. More research is needed to determine whether sea moss could help prevent or treat salmonella in humans. 

May support thyroid health

Sea moss is full of iodine, so it should help people with hypothyroidism, a condition where your body doesn't make enough thyroid hormones, which regulate your body's metabolism. Metabolism is how the food you take into your body is transformed into energy and also regulates processes like your heart rate and your breathing. But talk to your doctor before deciding to use sea moss to manage your hypothyroidism, especially if you're already taking medication for it.

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.

see moss benefitssea moss health beneftisi need mineralswhat cointains most minerals
