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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 09, 2021 (MIRROR)
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251 views • February 09, 2021
Feb 9, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
More Covid vaccine-related deaths from around the world, a 39-year-old doctor in Ireland died after taking the jab, as did three hospital workers in Italy, healhimpactnews.com says 53 people in Gibraltar died in 10 days after getting the Pzifer vaccine. Del Bigtree says shame on those who say there is no link between the vaccine and death.
Dr. Rashid Buttar says:’ Covid deaths aren’t adding up, and he knows three people who’ve died since taking the vaccine, and see why there are more Covid deaths in lockdown states than non-lockdown states.
On "Corona Crazy’, find out why it’s being called “the most woke video” that’s ever been recorded.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-09-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
More Covid vaccine-related deaths from around the world, a 39-year-old doctor in Ireland died after taking the jab, as did three hospital workers in Italy, healhimpactnews.com says 53 people in Gibraltar died in 10 days after getting the Pzifer vaccine. Del Bigtree says shame on those who say there is no link between the vaccine and death.
Dr. Rashid Buttar says:’ Covid deaths aren’t adding up, and he knows three people who’ve died since taking the vaccine, and see why there are more Covid deaths in lockdown states than non-lockdown states.
On "Corona Crazy’, find out why it’s being called “the most woke video” that’s ever been recorded.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-09-2021
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