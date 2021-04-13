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This WILL impact you and your family | Gordon Chang
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780 views • April 13, 2021
CHINA: Asia analyst and columnist Gordon Chang comments on the White House's 'soft' position on China and the various threats the CCP poses to the US going forward, plus how issues with a growing China power could affect families domestically over the course of the Biden administration. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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