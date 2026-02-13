Cancer: the kind of things Big Pharma does not want you to know (in EN)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The day cancer is treated and healed with cheap remedies that cannot be patented anymore, Big Pharma's wealth and super financial power vanishes. It is easy to understand that they will use any means, any manipulation, any corruption, any deterrence, any threat to make sure that people continue to be duped and to be killed by unsafe and ineffective treatments like chemotherapy!