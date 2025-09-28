Dr Judy Mikovits Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and XMRV

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: In 2006, I co-founded and developed the first neuro-immune disease Institute to study the cause and treatments of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome became epidemic in the 1980s.

Dr. Mikovits discovered that 67% of women affected with CFS carried a mouse virus called XMRV-Xenotropic Murine Leukemia Related Virus that appeared in healthy women only 4% of the time.

XMRV is also associated with cancers, like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma.

Many women with XMRV go on to have children with autism.

In 2009, Drs. Mikovits and Ruscetti published their explosive findings in the journal Science.

But the question remained:

How was XMRV getting into people?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Then in 2011, our research strongly suggested that it entered the human virome through a contaminated blood supply and Vaccines.

Other researchers connected the first outbreaks of chronic fatigue, with an experimental polio vaccine given to doctors and nurses that resulted in the “1934 Los Angeles County Hospital Epidemic:

“Epidemic myalgic encephalomyelitis”

That vaccine was cultivated on pulverized mouse brains.

Vaccines are commonly grown on a parade of animal tissues.

Retroviruses from those dead animals can survive in cell lines and permanently contaminate the vaccines.

XMRV is so hazardous that the mere presence of mouse tissue in a laboratory can contaminate other tissues in the same room.

Dr Mikovits’ studies suggested XMRV is present in the MMR and polio vaccines given to American children and Japanese encephalitis vaccines given to military personnel.

The dangers of mouse brain derived vaccines are now widely acknowledged.

“… mouse brain derived vaccine has been associated with serious allergic and neurologic adverse events.” —American Academy of Pediatrics

(2020 - Original interview video was removed by Youtube)

