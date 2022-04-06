Zelenskyy Exposed Russian Army’s Atrocities and Reflected on NATO’s Appeasement Policy Towards Russia

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04/03/2022 In his speech, President Zelenskiy exposed the atrocities committed by the Russian army, shouted to the mother of the Russian soldier, and asked why ukrainians were treated this way. The speech denounced Merkel and Sarkozy’s policy of appeasement toward Putin as a result of today’s disaster, while praising the discipline and will to fight in the Ukrainian army, which was a model for the world. Zelenskyy pointed out that the battle between Ukraine and Russia was a war of good and evil, calling on Ukrainians to resist to the end until the invaders are completely driven out.