MASS VACCINATION AND ATHLETE VICTIMS PART 2

Unprecedented amounts of Athletes have suffered cardiac issues, clots,
strokes and other illness since the beginning of the jab rollout.
Now it has been confirmed by the FDA that these jabs cause cardiac and other issues, we can now see the damage they are causing.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
