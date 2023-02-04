MASS VACCINATION AND ATHLETE VICTIMS PART 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Unprecedented amounts of Athletes have suffered cardiac issues, clots,
strokes and other illness since the beginning of the jab rollout.
Now it has been confirmed by the FDA that these jabs cause cardiac and other issues, we can now see the damage they are causing.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984