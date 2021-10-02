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"perspective and understanding that has changed my life"
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40 views • October 02, 2021
https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/genesis-2011
“I want to thank you for giving me a better perspective and understanding that has changed my life and made me stronger in my faith and has allowed me to know Jesus Christ as my Savior like I have never known Him before.” – J.E.
“Thank you for your teaching. It has been an answer from God for my heart’s cry. Slowly but surely your teaching is bringing a big change which I am so grateful to God for.” – M
“I want to thank you for giving me a better perspective and understanding that has changed my life and made me stronger in my faith and has allowed me to know Jesus Christ as my Savior like I have never known Him before.” – J.E.
“Thank you for your teaching. It has been an answer from God for my heart’s cry. Slowly but surely your teaching is bringing a big change which I am so grateful to God for.” – M
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