In Focus - Hunter Biden Ex-Biz Partner Tells All + Trump Sues CNN

Founder of Freedom Watch USA Larry Klayman joined "In Focus with Addison Smith" to discuss Tony Bobulinki's tell-all interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he says he presented the FBI with ample evidence of felonies committed by the Biden crime family, but claims the Bureau essentially ignored it.
