In Focus - Hunter Biden Ex-Biz Partner Tells All + Trump Sues CNN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder of Freedom Watch USA Larry Klayman joined "In Focus with Addison Smith" to discuss Tony Bobulinki's tell-all interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he says he presented the FBI with ample evidence of felonies committed by the Biden crime family, but claims the Bureau essentially ignored it.