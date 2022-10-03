China expert Steve Mosher: Secret Vatican deal gives Church control to Communist Party

The plight of Catholics in China has not been helped by Pope Francis's secret pact with the Chinese Communist Party. LifeSiteNews journalist and commentator Kennedy Hall caught up with Vatican-China expert Steven Mosher, founder of the Population Research Institute, at the Catholic Identity Conference, which was held September 30 to October 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. Tune in as they discuss the fate of Cardinal Joseph Zen, how the Chinese Communist Party is creating dioceses without bishops, and a comparative overview of Chinese-Vatican relations.

