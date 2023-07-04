Create New Account
Can We Start Cleaning Up the Barn?
The Garner Family Farm Project
Published Tuesday

Time To Bring Over Our New Sheep

Taking Rico And Monica Their Sheep

BUT We Have to Capture Them FIRST!

Starting to Put Up Steel Beams in the Barn for Extra Support

And I'm Going Forward With the Organizational Shelving in the Breezeway

Keywords
preppingfamilysheephomesteadingfarmpreparednessoff grid

