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ELECTRONIC ADVERSE REACTIONS TO THE COVID-19 VACCINES COMPILATION MUST SEE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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307 views • December 12, 2021
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Video's in this compilation are found here: Technological Adverse Reactions
https://odysee.com/$/list/5b00e88cb76d9ae042bcfc1f8a2ea5f2f92bda98
Dr. Luis Miguel de Benito: MAC Adressen von Immunisierten bei Bluetooth Scan (German)
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/LuisMigueldeBenito:a?lid=5b00e88cb76d9ae042bcfc1f8a2ea5f2f92bda98
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Watch all video's on Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Video's in this compilation are found here: Technological Adverse Reactions
https://odysee.com/$/list/5b00e88cb76d9ae042bcfc1f8a2ea5f2f92bda98
Dr. Luis Miguel de Benito: MAC Adressen von Immunisierten bei Bluetooth Scan (German)
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/LuisMigueldeBenito:a?lid=5b00e88cb76d9ae042bcfc1f8a2ea5f2f92bda98
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