Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Idaho - New Bill to Criminalize The use of mRNA “Vaccines”
36 views
channel image
Spirit2all
Published Yesterday |

Could mRNA vaccines soon become illegal in the state of Idaho? Yes, it's possible.

A new bill introduced in Idaho would make the administration of mRNA vaccines—including ones for COVID-19—illegal to administer to any human or mammal in the state.Idaho House Bill No. 154 would charge those who provide or administer an mRNA vaccine with a misdemeanour.“A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”

The bill will require a hearing and future vote in the Health and Welfare Committee to make it onto the Idaho House floor for a debate.

Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket