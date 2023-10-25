CHILDREN BEING SLOW KILLED BY VIRTUAL REALTY! INSANE.

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO BLEW MY MIND. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THESE MENTALLY ILL PARENTS. NO THE CHILDREN HAVE TO BE BRAINWASHED BY VR TO HAVE THESE SLOW KILLING CHEMICALS INJECTED INTO THEM. I'M SURE THEY'RE MAKING THE CHILDREN CHILDLESS AT THE VERY LEAST. THE DOCTORS SHOULD BE LOCKED UP FOR CHILD ABUSE ACTING AS BIG PHARMA HENCH MEN AND WOMEN. IF YOU'RE PUTTING YOUR CHILDREN THROUGH THIS YOU'LL ANSWER TO ALMIGHTY GOD WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH...