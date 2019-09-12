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MARKSMANSHIP! Marine Corps Security Force Regiment HONED THEIR SKILLS!
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337 views • September 12, 2019
Marksmanship training! United States Marine Corps Security Force Regiment honed their skills!
Official release: Marines from Company C, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, honed their marksmanship skills at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, as part of a week-long training exercise from April 17-21, 2017. The training exercise will also have Marines practice fixed-site security to reinforce embassies, in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Europe.
Credit: Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray, United States Marines.
Thanks for watching,
UMC
Official release: Marines from Company C, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, honed their marksmanship skills at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, as part of a week-long training exercise from April 17-21, 2017. The training exercise will also have Marines practice fixed-site security to reinforce embassies, in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Europe.
Credit: Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray, United States Marines.
Thanks for watching,
UMC
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